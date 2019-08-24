People of all ages enjoyed ice cream for a cause Friday afternoon at a local senior citizen complex.
Grand Pines Assisted Living and Village at the Pines Independent Senior Living partnered to host the ice cream social to help benefit Gracious Grounds.
Administrator Kelvin Miller said they wanted to help in the nonprofit’s efforts to raise funds. He noted they also currently employ a few residents from Gracious Grounds.
Based in Grand Haven, Gracious Grounds is a nonprofit organization that houses adults with unique abilities. It owns one property and holds the master leases on two other buildings.
Gracious Grounds was recently the recipient of a matching grant from the JSJ Foundation Fund, established by the JSJ Corp. It received a $12,500 grant, and will receive an additional grant if it raises $12,500.
Funding from the ice cream social and the ongoing fundraising efforts to secure a match grant will go toward addressing needs, Gracious Grounds Executive Director Sandy Baker said, such as a new roof, furnace and other improvements for its property on DeSpelder Street in Grand Haven.
