FERRYSBURG — The Smith’s Bayou Chili Cookoff will return to Smith’s Bayou on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 1-3 p.m., and it will benefit the J. Patrick Twa Scholarship Fund.
Twa was a lifelong Spring Lake resident, a small-business owner and Ferrysburg City Council member. He died this past year, at the age of 67, due to complications from COVID-19.
The mission of the scholarship is to “inspire and enrich students’ lives by opening doors and making known to them the beauty, uniqueness, personal satisfaction gained and timelessness of hand craftsmanship.” Individuals may donate directly to this scholarship fund through the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation.
The cookoff takes place on Ferrysburg’s Cecelia Lane, near Smith’s Bridge, and everyone is welcome to attend and sample the chili creations.
Jack and Rebecca Hopp have served as event coordinators since 2007; this year, they welcome Ryan and Jordin Weber to the team.
The Smith’s Bayou Chili Cookoff began 15 years ago as a community event in memory of “Mr. Bayou,” Dick Olmstead, a longtime resident of Smith’s Bayou. The first event raised $500 for Hospice of West Michigan, and the proceeds have continued to increase over the years. In 2018, Gracious Grounds received the largest contribution to date. Other past recipients include The People Center, Wings of Mercy, Blessings in a Backpack, The Salvation Army Emergency Fund, Autism of the West Shore and Folds of Honor.
For additional information, contact smiths.bayou.chili@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.