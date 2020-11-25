Matt Varley knows a thing or two about preparing a Thanksgiving feast.
Farley is owner of Righteous Cuisine in Grand Haven. He and his staff spend the week prior to Thanksgiving preparing turkey and a long list of sides and desserts, which they sell to takeout customers, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Muskegon Rescue Mission.
With limitations on gatherings this year due to COVID-19, a lot of families may be preparing their own Thanksgiving feast for the first time. Varley offers a series of tips for the first-timer that can help take the stress out of preparing a Thanksgiving meal.
Get creative
Varley doesn’t recommend cooking the entire turkey intact, and he doesn’t recommend cooking with stuffing in the bird.
“When you do that, the turkey breasts dry out before the wings, drumsticks and thighs are ready,” he said. “And it can be dangerous baking the stuffing in the turkey because it can promote bacteria. It’s difficult to get that up to 165 degrees.”
Varley is a big fan of brining your turkey prior to cooking. He uses a simple brine with brown sugar, kosher salt and herbs such as sage, thyme and rosemary.
“You can also put some garlic in there,” he said. “You’re getting so much flavor with that.”
Varley said one of his favorite options is to spatchcock the turkey – a process of removing the spine and lying the bird flat over a bed of vegetables to cook.
“When you do that, it retains its moisture, and you don’t overcook the breasts by the time the dark meat is done,” he said. “It’s all the same thickness, so it all cooks evenly. That’s a highly recommended way to do the turkey.”
Varley’s personal favorite way to prepare a turkey is to fry it, but he warns that frying a turkey takes some know-how.
“You want to make sure the bird is completely thawed out,” he said. “Putting a frozen bird into hot oil, it can explode. You also need to figure out how much oil to put in the pot. … Unless you have done the proper research and training, you should probably avoid trying to fry your own turkey.”
For those who have done it before, the benefits are obvious – you get a perfectly cooked turkey in about 45 minutes.
“A lot of people really want the whole turkey, but I’m telling you, if you spatchcock it, you’re guaranteed a juicy turkey,” he said. “One of my secret weapons is a compound butter. Once the turkey’s out, rub it down with some mustard, some lemon butter, and make sure you let your turkey rest. That’s really important so it maintains all the moisture. I recommend using a good whole butter, butter from grass-fed cows – none of that margarine stuff.”
On the side
Varley said there are some sides that can be made ahead of time, taking away some stress on Thanksgiving morning.
“We do a cornbread chorizo stuffing ahead of time, and you can do cranberry sauce a few days in advance,” he said. “Casseroles with green beans or Brussel sprouts, you can blanche those ahead of time. Sweet potato puree you can do ahead of time.”
Mashed potatoes can be made while the turkey is in the oven.
“I like to use a really nice Yukon gold potato or redskin potatoes,” he said. “I use fresh, small potatoes because you don’t have to peel them – just smash them up. I use heavy cream, and maybe a little half-and-half or milk. Make sure the butter is room temperature so it’s easier to work with when whipping up mashed potatoes.”
Stay safe
According to AAA, cooking is the leading cause of all residential fires and injuries, and more fires occur on Thanksgiving Day than any other day of the year.
“The sheer number of cooks hitting the kitchen on Thanksgiving results in a national home fire risk three times than of an average day,” AAA said in a press release.
“In 2020, the name of the game for Thanksgiving is protecting other people,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for The Auto Club Group. “That means staying home and, if you’re cooking, taking good care to avoid common kitchen missteps that can strain our health system and expose first responders to even greater risk.”
The No. 1 cause of cooking fires is leaving the kitchen unattended – something that’s easily avoided. A few key steps can keep you, your home and your loved ones safe.
Have a fully functional fire extinguisher handy for emergencies.
Have someone on cooking duty at all times to avoid an overcooked meal (or worse). If you have to leave, turn off cooking equipment first.
Limit distractions by planning television time, video chats, chores and other activities outside of meal preparation time.
Smother grease fires with a metal lid or baking soda. Never use water. Make sure to turn off the heat first.
If a fire starts in the oven, turn off the heat and keep the oven door closed.
To minimize kitchen accidents and divert traffic of loved ones, put snacks, games and toys in another room.
Step away from cooking and designate a “kitchen driver” to take the lead if you are sleepy or have consumed too much alcohol.
Keep dish towels, oven mitts, paper products and other flammable materials away from heat.
If you opt to fry your turkey, remember these three key steps:
Move the fryer away from your home. Your fryer should be set up on a stable, noncombustible surface that’s at least 10 feet away from your home. Don’t use it inside your home, in your garage, or on a deck or patio, as that creates a serious fire risk. Avoid operating the fryer near or under trees. Open space as far from your home as possible is your best bet, and never place your fryer directly on your lawn or dirt.
Don’t overfill the fryer. Read all the directions carefully, and ahead of time, before beginning the frying process. Be sure to fill the fryer only to the fill line, even if you think you may need more oil. Overfilling the fryer may cause it to overflow, especially when you add the turkey. Hot oil spillover, in turn, presents a serious burn hazard and fire risk.
Properly thaw your turkey. If you try and deep-fry a frozen turkey, it will explode and you will start a fire. A frozen turkey must be completely defrosted before frying, so read thawing directions when you buy your bird. If you are thawing it in the fridge, leave the turkey to thaw for six hours per pound, or three days for a 10- to 12-pound bird. If you are thawing your turkey in cold water in your sink, let it thaw for 30 minutes per pound, and make sure to change the water every 30 minutes to ensure it stays cold.
