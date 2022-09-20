Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Cloudy with rain this morning...then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.