The Village of Spring Lake’s Social District was expanded this past Friday, allowing customers to consume their favorite beer or cocktails while strolling around an even larger specified downtown area. That includes the village’s new $3.5 million park project, along with the historic Barber School.

“To be able to continue to expand the Social District is very exciting for the village,” said the director of the village’s Downtown Development Authority, Stefanie Herder. “This has been one of the DDA’s goals in enhancing and growing a walkable, bikeable village.”

3 SL Social District

Georgia Meyer, a volunteer with Courtyard Concerts, relaxes with an alcoholic beverage in the Spring Lake Social District.

