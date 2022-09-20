Cups carrying the business logo can be used to walk around outside in downtown Spring Lake’s Social District. However, one of the four current licensees has closed and another is slated for closing in December.
An aerial map paints the boundaries in the recent expansion of Spring Lake’s Social District. Additions include Tanglefoot Park and Barber School.
The Village of Spring Lake’s Social District was expanded this past Friday, allowing customers to consume their favorite beer or cocktails while strolling around an even larger specified downtown area. That includes the village’s new $3.5 million park project, along with the historic Barber School.
“To be able to continue to expand the Social District is very exciting for the village,” said the director of the village’s Downtown Development Authority, Stefanie Herder. “This has been one of the DDA’s goals in enhancing and growing a walkable, bikeable village.”
