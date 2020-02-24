Hundreds of people took advantage of a sunny and warmer Saturday afternoon to take in Frozen in Time in downtown Grand Haven.

Businesses along Washington Avenue from Harbor Drive to Beacon Boulevard and Seventh Street between Washington and Madison were able to participate in the 10th annual event.

bvargo@grandhaventribune.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.