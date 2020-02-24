ABOVE: Finnley Viles, 7, of Grand Haven tries to match up Must Love Dogs’ aids to the portrayal of “Old King Cole” on her entry form for Grand Haven’s Main Street’s 10th Annual Live Mannequin Event Frozen in Time Saturday afternoon. BELOW: Kiley Williams, 20, of Grand Haven, an employee of Lee & Birch, portrays “Little Bo Peep” in the front window of the store during Grand Haven’s Main Street Live Mannequin Event Frozen in Time.
Tribune photos / Jessica Lemay
Kiley Williams, 20, of Grand Haven, an employee of Lee & Birch, portrays “Little Bo Peep” in the front window of the store during Grand Haven’s Main Street Live Mannequin Event Frozen in Time.
Tribune photo/Jessica Lemay
LEFT: Children portray “Green Bottles” inside Vintage Green on Seventh Street on Saturday.
Tribune photos / Jessica Lemay
RIGHT: Hundreds of people passed through downtown and Centertown Grand Haven to view the live displays for Frozen in Time.
