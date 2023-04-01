As we near the Easter holiday, community egg hunts will take place across the Tri-Cities over the next several days.
Here’s a sampling of some of the egg hunts taking place:
The Ferrysburg Easter Egg Hunt will take place Saturday, April 8, start at 11 a.m. at William Ferry Park. Age groups are 0-4, 5-7 and 8-10.
Grand Haven Gospel Chapel, 1805 Waverly Ave. in Grand Haven, will host its annual Easter Egg hunt on Saturday, April 8 starting at 10 a.m., weather permitting. There will be separate hunts set up for kids ages 0-5 and 6-10. More than 1,000 eggs containing wrapped candy and prizes will be scattered around the grounds. Coffee will be served.
Hope Church, 14932 Mercury Drive in Grand Haven Township, will hold its annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. The hunt is open to kids ages 2 to fourth grade. People are urged to register ahead of time; search “Hope’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt” on Facebook to register.
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave. in Grand Haven, will host its Easter egg hunt (Búsqueda de Huevos de Pascua) on Sunday, April 9 at 11:30 a.m., following their 10 a.m. English service. At noon, the church will hold a Spanish service.
The Grand Haven Easter Egg Hunt, presented by Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt Lakeshore, will take place at Central Park in Grand Haven on Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m. The hunt is open to kids ages 10 and under. The Easter Bunny will be on hand for photos.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 1330 S. Ferry St. in Grand Haven, will host a pancake breakfast and Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8. The community is invited to attend the breakfast, and meet the church’s new pastors, starting at 9 a.m. The egg hunt will kick off at 10 a.m., and will feature a designated area for small children.
The Fruitport Lions’ Easter Egg Hunt will take place Saturday April 8 from 10-11 a.m. at Pomona Park. The hunt is open to kids ages 10 and under, with three different areas according to age.
The Coopersville Farm Museum will host its Easter egg hunt, called Kids, Crafts and Critters, on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free, and staff volunteers will be hiding eggs throughout the event. Baskets for gathering eggs are provided. Crafts and animals – including baby bunnies and chicks – will be available, and the Easter Bunny will be on hand for photos. The egg hunt is open to kids ages 10 and under.
The Grand Haven Church of the Nazarene, 1620 S. Beechtree St. in Grand Haven, will host a family-friendly Easter Story Walk on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to noon. Participate in an Easter story walk, collect Easter eggs, enjoy free food and crafts, and the first 15 families will receive a free book.
