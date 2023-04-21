ABOVE: GHAPS elementary media specialist Lisa Rodkey reads “The Lion on Mars” to Nick Tejchma’s fourth-grade students. RIGHT: Fourth-grader reading along from his copy of “The Lion on Mars” with Lake Hills resource officer Deputy Chris Reuwer.
ABOVE: GHAPS elementary media specialist Lisa Rodkey reads “The Lion on Mars” to Nick Tejchma’s fourth-grade students. RIGHT: Fourth-grader reading along from his copy of “The Lion on Mars” with Lake Hills resource officer Deputy Chris Reuwer.
The fourth-grade classrooms at Lake Hills Elementary School were buzzing with excitement last Friday morning as the students geared up for a fun challenge: finishing one novel by the end of the day.
Along with the other elementary schools in the Grand Haven Area Public School district, Nick Tejchma and Leslie Wampler’s fourth-grade students were tasked with reading “The Lion on Mars” by Jennifer L. Holmes in a single day.
