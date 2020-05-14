Local bookstores across the country are struggling due to lost revenue during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Driftless Books and Music in Viroqua, Wisconsin, came up with a way to help – Bookstock 2020, a cooperative book and music festival that gives back in realtime.
With the tagline: “Peace, Indie Bookstores and Music,” Bookstock 2020 is a two-day virtual event with the mission of bringing together poets, authors, bookstores and performing artists in a unique collaboration to connect with their fanbase and also raise needed funds through donations.
Alexa McGuinness said The Bookman in Grand Haven is participating. Their book buyer, Scott Lange, is their performer. The Bookman, along with many other small book stores across the country, will send in a 20-minute recording of a performer playing music or reading poetry or other prose.
“We mostly want people to know that small bookstores are struggling but are doing our best to provide people with books – and now music – safely,” McGuinness said.
Bookstock 2020 will stream live online May 15-17. For more information on participating performers, bookstores, authors, or to participate or sponsor, visit www.books.coop.
