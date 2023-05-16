Earlier this month, fourth graders from several Grand Haven elementary schools had the opportunity to meet with New York Times bestselling children’s author Jennifer L. Holm for their culminating Book-in-a-Day event.
Holm visited students from Mary A. White and Rosy Mound elementary school at the Lakeshore Middle School auditorium on Wednesday, May 10, to discuss her books, “The Lion of Mars” and “Turtle in Paradise.” She also went to Robinson Elementary School earlier in the day as well as White Pines Intermediate School and Lake Hills Elementary School on Tuesday, May 9.
