Humanity for Prisoners will welcome best-selling author Alex Kotlowitz to West Michigan to raise awareness of issues within our criminal justice system and to highlight the work of the organization.
Kotlowtiz’s appearance will take place Thursday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School, 900 Cutler St. in Grand Haven.
Kotlowitz, author of “There Are No Children Here,” “The Other Side of the River,” “Never a City So Real,” and “American Summer,” was a friend of the late Maurice Carter. He has a personal interest in prisons – in 2016, he worked with inmates of Illinois’ Stateville Prison, writing essays about their lives in cells, now featured in the podcast “Written Inside.”
Tickets for the event are $25 in advance, $15 for students and $30 at the door. Tickets and sponsorship information are available at humanityforprisoners.org or at The Bookman, 715 Washington Ave. in Grand Haven.
For more information, contact Matt Tjapkes at 616-935-0075 or matt@humanityforprisoners.org.
