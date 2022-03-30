NORTON SHORES — A Great Michigan Read book discussion of “The Women of Copper Country,” Mary Doria Russell’s account of the valiant effort in 1913 to unionize the copper miners in Calumet, will take place on Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m.
The event, which is free and open to the public, is being held at the Norton Shores Branch of the Muskegon Area District Library, 705 Seminole Road in Norton Shores. Refreshments will be provided.
