Name of book: “Chasing the Sun”
Author: Melanie Hooyenga
Literary genre: Young adult contemporary romance
Available at: The Bookman in Grand Haven and all online retailers
Synopsis of the book:
Neb Connelly has looked forward to the solar eclipse for as long as he can remember. When his only friend in his new town invites him on a school camping trip to watch it, he’s there. And only 67 percent of his wanting to go is because of the quiet girl on the group text his friend started. She gets his jokes; doesn’t mind when he geeks out about the eclipse; and, for the first time in months, he’s ready to chase more than the sun.
Recently single Sage Winters fears she’s too damaged for love, but her self-help-loving best friend drags her on a “path of self-healing” – which apparently includes going camping with 20 classmates to see the solar eclipse. And Neb, who she’s never met but whose silly space jokes turn her insides to mush, will be there. But when they finally meet in person, another girl stakes her claim on him. Does Sage run the other way to save her heart, or risk it all for a chance at happiness with this space boy?
Book one in the Campfire Series, “Chasing the Sun” is a lighthearted romance with space puns, Portland shenanigans, and enough feels to totally eclipse your heart.
Why did you write the book?
“Chasing the Sun” takes place during the 2017 solar eclipse, and the energy and excitement that gripped the country leading up to the eclipse sparked an idea for a novel. I thought it would be fun to have a group of kids road trip to a place that was in the “path of totality” and have a romance between two of them.
As my readers have come to expect, I slip heavier issues in between the moments of butterflies and furtive glances. “Chasing the Sun” is also about accepting the loss of the past and searching for a better future.
The story is told from two points of view: Sage, who recently got out of an emotionally abusive relationship, and Neb, who moved in with his mother after his father’s sudden death. Both of their pasts are based on my personal experiences, and I enjoyed weaving together the darkness that comes with heartbreak and uncertainty about the future with a lot of space jokes and teens getting to know each other.
Author’s thoughts about the book:
I started writing this book before the pandemic hit, and since then I’ve had a lot of conversations with authors of contemporary novels who are unsure what this means for the future of our genre. Do we include references to the pandemic and the way it’s changed our lives? It’s still too early to know when we can say it’s over, so it may be really hard to ignore. That said, I’m glad I bought myself a little time having to address it by setting a novel three years ago.
Book notes:
“Chasing the Sun” became available Aug. 11 at all online booksellers and at The Bookman (715 Washington Ave., Grand Haven). I’m not having an in-person event, but if readers email proof of purchase to melaniehooyenga@gmail.com, they will receive a signed bookplate. Supplies limited.
About the author:
Multi-award-winning young adult author Melanie Hooyenga writes books about strong girls who learn to navigate life despite its challenges. She first started writing as a teenager and finds she still relates best to that age group.
Her award-winning YA sports romance series, “The Rules Series,” is about girls from Colorado falling in love and learning to stand up on their own. Her YA time travel trilogy, “The Flicker Effect,” is about a teen who uses sunlight to travel back to yesterday. The first book, “Flicker,” won first place for Middle Grade/Young Adult in the Writer’s Digest 2015 Self-Published eBook awards, and “The Rules Series” has won 10 awards, including finalist for MG/YA in the 2019 BookLife Prize.
When not at her day job as communications director at a local nonprofit, you can find her wrangling her miniature schnauzer Owen and playing every sport imaginable with her husband Jeremy.
If you have recently written a book and would like to share the information with our readers, contact mdeyoung@grandhaventribune.com.
