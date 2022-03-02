Local author Melanie Hooyenga said she plans to donate all March proceeds for her gratitude journal, “The Book of Good,” to Mosaic Counseling’s youth counseling and programming.
“I write books for teens and am passionate about supporting mental health, so it’s only natural that I give the proceeds to an organization doing so much for teens in our community,” she said. “My birthday is in March and I’ve always celebrated for the entire month, and what better way to celebrate than by giving back?”
