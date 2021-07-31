Doug Tjapkes labels himself a self-taught newsman.

Tjapkes Book

Doug Tjapkes shows off his recently published book which features many of his editorials that he wrote and read while working at Grand Haven radio station WGHN.

During a 35-year career in radio, Tjapkes put his passion for local news to work, including a 19-year stretch during which he owned Grand Haven radio station WGHN.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.