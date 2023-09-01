HOLLAND — The Momentum Center in Holland will be hosting its monthly “Free Popcorn and Movie” event on Monday, Sept. 11, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
This month’s feature is Disney’s “Winnie the Pooh,” 2011. It will be shown in Spanish with English subtitles. The movie is rated G (appropriate for all ages) is an animated musical feature. The story centers on Winnie the Pooh and his friends, who must search for Eeyore’s lost tail and rescue Christopher Robin from the unknown monster Backson.
