GH9

The Grand Haven 9 theater in Grand Haven Township plans to reopen on Nov. 19. 

 Tribune file photo

The Grand Haven 9 movie theater has a new owner, and plans to reopen later this month. 

GQT Movies has purchased the theater, located at 17220 Hayes St. in Grand Haven Township. The target date to reopen is Friday, Nov. 19, for the release of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife."

