HOLLAND – The Hope College Knickerbocker Theatre will continue its tradition of bringing independent and international films to the West Michigan Community with its Fall Film Series opening on Monday, Sept. 16.
The series will show “The Farewell” on Sept. 16-21; “Toni Morrison, The Pieces I Am” on Sept. 30-Oct. 5; “Photograph” on Oct. 7-12; and “Yuli” on Nov. 11-16. All films begin at 7:30 p.m.
“The Farewell,” showing is a comedy-drama that follows a family in China. When the members of the family discover that their beloved grandmother has only a few months to live due to terminal lung cancer, they decide to keep her in the dark and arrange an impromptu wedding to gather before she passes. Billi, born in China and raised in America and who is especially close to her grandmother, feels out of place in her home country and struggles with the family’s decision to hide the truth from her grandmother. The New York Post has described “The Farewell” as “one of the year’s sweetest films.” The film is rated PG, and is English and Mandarin with English subtitles.
The series will continue with the documentary “Toni Morrison, the Pieces I Am” from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5. The film examines the life of writer Toni Morrison, her works and the powerful themes she confronted throughout her literary career. Morrison, who died in early August, is the only African-American to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. She was awarded many literary prizes, including the Pulitzer Prize, and was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The Atlantic Monthly has said that the film, which was released just prior to Morrison’s death, “captures the larger-than-life author in exceedingly human terms.” The Los Angeles Times has called it “moving and profound.” The film is rated PG-13.
“Photograph” will be showing Oct. 7-12. The comedy-drama film takes place in Mumbai and tells the story of a struggling street photographer who, pressured by his grandmother to get married, convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancée. The two eventually build a connection that transforms them in ways they could not expect. The Washington Post has called the actors’ performances “lovely.” The film is rated PG-13 and is English, Hindi and Gujarati with English subtitles.
Ending the series will be “Yuli,” showing Nov. 11-16. Based on a true story, the film follows Cuban dancer Carlos Acosta, nicknamed Yuli by his father. Although Carlos initially does not want to dance, his father believes that ballet will bring his son discipline and enrolls Carlos into a dance class. As time goes on, Carlos eventually works his way to the country’s National Dance School and performs at London’s Royal Ballet. He becomes a phenomenon in the dance world as well as the first black dancer to perform some of the most famous ballet roles. The film is based on Acosta’s memoir “No Way Home,” and features Acosta dancing. Dance Magazine has said, “Impressive dance sequences aside, the film has a rock-solid emotional core.” The film is not rated, and is Spanish with English subtitles.
Tickets for the individual films are $7 for regular admission and $6 for senior citizens, Hope College faculty and children, and will be sold at the door.
The Knickerbocker Theatre is located in downtown Holland at 86 E. Eighth St., between College and Columbia avenues.
