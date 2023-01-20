HOLLAND — The Hope College Knickerbocker Theatre will continue the college’s long tradition of showing newly released independent and international films with “Food and Romance” on Wednesday through Saturday, Jan. 25-28.
The film is the first of four in the Knickerbocker’s 2023 spring semester film series, which will continue with “Let it Be Morning” on Feb. 22-25, and “Full Time” on March 8-11. The fourth film, which will run April 12-15, is still being determined.
