Growing up in Grand Haven, Audra Van Hees couldn’t have imagined, that one day, she would go from life in a small-town to living in California and working as an actress.
Van Hees has done just that, and recently earned a prominent role in Jonathan Salemi’s crime-thriller, “The Last Deal.”
Featured on The New York Times’ “Five Action Movies to Stream Now”, “The Last Deal” tells the story of a black-market drug dealer as he tries to squeeze in one last sale before the legalization of marijuana. Van Hees plays the antagonist, Clara, alongside Anthony Molinari, the film’s main character, Vincent.
Van Hees, 33, has always been involved in the arts. She began dancing as a child and worked her way up to the competitive dance troupe, at Spotlight Dance Academy, when she was in sixth grade. She also played the violin for 10 years while in school.
In addition to the arts, Van Hees excelled in academics; she was specifically passionate about math and science. Van Hees figured she would eventually have to decide between college, to do something in the health field, or pursuing dance further after high school.
When she was in her mid-teens, Van Hees was approached by a photographer who introduced her to modeling – and later acting.
“Over the next couple of years, while in high school, the photographer showed me that world and suggested who I should reach out to,” Van Hees said. “At the time, I was going to New York City for dance competitions. While I was there, the summer before my senior year of high school, I met with a couple of modeling agencies and they said ‘talk to us when you’re out of high school.’”
Instead of taking the college route, Van Hees decided to move to New York City and take up a modeling career. While cautious, her parents Gregory and Terri Van Hees trusted her decision and do what she felt was right.
“I actually got so homesick after a few months of living in New York that I wanted to move home and go to school, but my parents said no,” Van Hees said. “They said ‘you have to stay for at least a year and give it a real shot,’ and I’m so happy they did that. If it wasn’t for their support, I might not be here today.”
Van Hees lived in New York City for 10 years, building connections within the industry and later booking her first acting job, a short film directed by Joe Benedetto. She fell in love with acting after working with Benedetto and, in 2018, decided to move to Los Angeles to continue growing her career.
As Van Hees explained, acting isn’t a straight path to guaranteed success. After taking classes, networking within the industry, marketing herself to directors, and going to auditions, she learned to accept that her career was essentially a business and would come with its own hardships.
“Life doesn’t always go how you plan it to go, and you have to face a lot of rejection,” Van Hees said. “It’s hard, but you have to realize, at the end of the day, there are so many variables that are out of your control. You just have to believe that the right project is going to come to you at the right time, keep working hard, and stay strong.”
That right project came to Van Hees during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she filmed her audition tape for “The Last Deal” from her home, with her boyfriend’s help.
“Something about this part just felt so natural to me. Sometimes you just feel so good about a part and it was super exciting when I got notified by Jonathan and the team that I got it,” Van Hees said.
Van Hees said she spent one day filming her scenes as Clara with Molinari in the Mojave Desert, which she greatly enjoyed. Shooting was a collaborative effort between the actors, writers, and the director, she explained, as Salemi was open to going off-script and trying out ideas Van Hees or Molinari pitched for their scene.
“The Last Deal” was released in select theaters on Feb. 3, 2023 and is now available to rent or buy on several streaming platforms.
Following the filming and release of “The Last Deal,” Van Hees is now balancing her acting career with academics; she’s currently in her second year of undergrad studying biology. Although she is unsure where this road will take her, Van Hees is excited for what lies ahead and encourages others who want to pursue this career to take that leap of faith.
“Take that first step, and that step will lead to the next and the next and the next. Learn as much as you can, talk to people, and don’t be afraid to leave home,” Van Hees said. “Grand Haven will always be waiting for me with open arms, but go explore the world, go see what’s out there, expand your horizons, and surround yourself with people who support you.”
“The Last Deal” is available on Amazon Video, Vudu, Google Play Movies, YouTube, and Apple TV. To learn more about the movie, visit https://www.the lastdealmovie.com/.
