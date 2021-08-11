Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Partly cloudy with scattered strong storms developing during the afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 84F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 72F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.