In the words of his newest release, after “walking a long road,” it seems like Grand Haven “kept on calling” to musician Jeff Lionheart.
Lionheart recently moved back to the area in time to release his latest single, “City Lights.” He has returned to releasing music after a five-year break, while also returning to where he was raised after many years of traveling the country.
“I was in Vegas for about seven years and I was in Chicago for a year and I was in Florida for three or four years,” he said. “I’ve just been traveling around playing music for years, and then I got hit with some bad news. Both of my parents came down with cancer.
“I had been doing this for years and just kind of getting burnt out and tired because I’ve been doing it since I was in high school, and I thought it was time to come home,” he added. “I felt something pulling me back home.”
After coming home, some industry contacts reached out to Lionheart to share the bones of “City Lights” and ask for his help on the project. But he hesitated to return to music.
“Honestly, I didn’t know if I had it in me anymore,” he said. “It had just been a while and I was wrapped up in other things. But the song has such a vibe to it and it was so inspiring. And when I heard it, it just hit me. It blew me away, and I started getting ideas and I started recording.”
Lionheart is best known for his 2015 single, “Without You,” which hit No. 1 on New Music Weekly’s Top 40 chart and climbed to No. 17 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart with the help of the Grand Rapids Symphony Orchestra. As of the weekend following the release of “City Lights” on Aug. 7, it sits at No. 3 on New Music Weekly’s Top 40 Radio chart.
Good intentions
With any luck, the popularity will hold up, as Lionheart has good intentions for the profits from the song, which he owns half of its rights.
“You know, there’s so much messed up that’s going on in the world right now, and I’ve seen a lot of it firsthand, unfortunately,” he said. “What about if I (was) set up with some ‘good cause’ charities that really need help and let’s get some money over to them.”
Lionheart chose Feeding America (a nonprofit looking to end national food insecurity, especially amid the pandemic) to be the beneficiary of part of his donated funds. The other portion will go to Refuge for Women, a nonprofit agency that provides care to “the trafficked and sexually exploited,” according to its website. Both of the organizations have a national reach.
Between all of the negativity in the world and the challenging circumstances around people, Lionheart said he wanted to release something to counter that. “City Lights,” he said, was empowering and uplifting, which is just what the world needs right now – and also serves as the perfect song metaphorically to raise money for those in need.
“I don’t really do this for the money – I do it more for the love of music,” he said. “I consider it a gift I was given and I want to do it for a purpose.”
If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, you are urged to call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center hotline at 888-373-7888.
