SPRING LAKE TWP. — The community is invited to a special program of organ music by Joanne Jansen, organist and parish musician at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.
The program is “The Music of Johann Sebastian Bach, His Family and Friends.” It will begin with Bach’s Prelude in E Minor, then the sparkling chorale “Dear Christians, One and All, Rejoice.”
A composition by Bach’s son, Carl Phillip Emanuel Bach, “Fantasie and Fugue,” will be heard; then uncle Johann Bernard Bach; and cousin and close friend Johann Gottfried Walther will be represented with his Concerto in B minor. Friends Dietrich Buxtehude and Johann Ludwig Krebs will also be heard.
The closing work will be Bach’s setting of the great Reformation hymn, “A Mighty Fortress is Our God.”
The recital will take place at the church, 15395 Rannes St. in Spring Lake Township. Social distancing will be practiced.
