Bluegrass Gospel

The Calabogie Road Bluegrass Band will perform at the Grand Haven Gospel Chapel on Sunday, Aug. 15.

The Grand Haven Gospel Chapel will welcome The Calabogie Road Bluegrass Band on Sunday, Aug. 15, for an outdoor concert on the lawn beginning at 11 a.m.

The five-member band will sing and play songs of worship in bluegrass style.

