MUSKEGON — Muskegon Community College’s Center for Theater will present the musical “Cabaret” on Feb. 19-23 in Overbrook Theater, with 7:30 p.m. performances Wednesday through Saturday and a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday.
Set in 1931 Berlin as the Nazis are coming to power, “Cabaret” focuses on the nightlife at the Kit Kat Klub and revolves around a writer and his relationship with a cabaret performer. A subplot involves the doomed romance between German boarding house owner Fraulein Schneider and her elderly suitor Herr Schultz, a Jewish fruit vendor. Overseeing the action is the Master of Ceremonies at the Kit Kat Klub, which serves as a metaphor for political developments in late Weimar Germany.
