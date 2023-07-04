Calabogie Road Bluegrass Band

The Calabogie Road Bluegrass Band will perform at the Grand Haven Gospel Chapel on July 9.

 Courtesy photo

The Calabogie Road Bluegrass Band will hold an outdoor concert at the Grand Haven Gospel Chapel, 1805 Waverly Ave., on Sunday, July 9. 

A free-will offering will be held to assist the band with transportation costs. Those attending are asked to bring their own lawn chairs, and are invited to stay for hot dogs and burgers after the concert. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.