The Calabogie Road Bluegrass Band will hold an outdoor concert at the Grand Haven Gospel Chapel, 1805 Waverly Ave., on Sunday, July 9.
A free-will offering will be held to assist the band with transportation costs. Those attending are asked to bring their own lawn chairs, and are invited to stay for hot dogs and burgers after the concert.
