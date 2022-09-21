First Presbyterian Church’s Community Artist Series continues this coming Sunday at 4 p.m. with Dual-Art, a piano and organ duo.
Dual-Art is a collaboration between Tyler Kivel on the piano and Nicholas Schmelter on the organ. The duo has performed at significant venues and among major concert series in the United States and Canada, and has realized creative new orchestrations of selections by Anderson, Debussy, Grainger, Lutoslawski, Poulenc, Saint-Saëns and Shostokovich.
The Community Artist Series was established to make the performing arts more available to the people of West Michigan. Concerts are free and open to the public.
The next concert is the annual “Spooktacular” organ recital on Oct. 30. Dress up in your Halloween best and attend a frighteningly delightful program of organ music that will entertain kids and parents alike.
First Presbyterian Church is located at 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven.
