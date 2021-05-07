The Community Artist Series Committee of First Presbyterian Church of Grand Haven will feature The Moxie Strings in an outdoor concert in the church parking lot at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 9.
The concert offers a unique opportunity to experience some of the world’s best-known instruments through an electric, innovative lens. Alison Lynn performs on a newly invented electric cello, and Diana Ladio on a contemporary five-string violin. Both use a variety of audio-effects pedals.
