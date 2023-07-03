FRUITPORT — Dancing Into Sunset, a weekly concert series held at Pomona Park in Fruitport, will honor service people of the U.S. Armed Forces, law enforcement, and first responders with its Military Night on Thursday, July 6, at 6:30 p.m.
The Silverado Band and the a cappella singing group Voices of Freedom will showcase patriotic music at the event. The U.S. Coast Guard plans to bring a boat down to the Fruitport boat launch to join the , provided there are no emergencies on the water. Scout Troop 4023 will also help us pay tribute to each branch of the military.
