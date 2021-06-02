1 Dancing into sunset

The Silverado Band will perform at the first Dancing into the Sunset event set for Thursday, June 10.

 Courtesy photos

FRUITPORT — Dancing into the Sunset returns in full force after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Silverado Band kicks off the 2021 season on Thursday, June 10, from 7-9:30 p.m.

2 Dancing into Sunset

A couple dances on the rubberized surface at the Pomona Park bandshell during a previous Dancing into the Sunset event.

