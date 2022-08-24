FERRYSBURG — Ferrysburg Community Church is hosting a pair of concerts in the coming weeks.
On Sunday, Aug. 28, The Ball Brothers will perform at 6 p.m. The Down East Boys and Hysongs will play at the church on Saturday, Sept. 10, also at 6 p.m.
No tickets are required; a freewill offering will be held at each concert.
Ferrysburg Community Church is located at 17785 Mohawk Drive.
