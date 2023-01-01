The inaugural First Friday dance, hosted by the Salvation Army, will take place from 7-9 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the newly renovated Salvation Army building, located at 310 N. Despelder St. in Grand Haven.
Music will be provided by Ely Mobley and the Coots, a blues and jazz band featuring pianist Bill Huyge, drummer Tommy Davis, bassist Charles Johnson, and trumpet player David Schock.
