First Presbyterian Church’s Community Artist Series continues with a pair of Christmas concerts on Dec. 11 and 18.
On Dec. 11, Shoreline Community Orchestra and friends from West Michigan Concert Winds will present their “Sounds of the Season” concert. You will hear some of your favorite carols and festive classics, including music by Prokofieff, Hely-Hutchinson and others.
