For the 10th consecutive year, a wide variety of area and regional musicians will perform in the For Love of the Sally concert series at Grand Haven’s D&W Fresh Market, 1116 Robbins Road.
The concerts are to raise funds for the efforts of The Salvation Army in the Tri-Cities area. Last year, area music lovers and supporters of The Salvation Army donated $4,055.46 during the concert series.
Many of the musical performers – all volunteers who have offered their time and talents – are returning for yet another year of concerts. There also are several new acts.
Here’s the schedule:
Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m. to noon: Prevailing Winds
Monday, Dec. 9, 5:30-6:30 p.m.: The West Michigan Banjo Club
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Acoustic Oasis
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Butch Grenell and Unbreakable Pride
Thursday, Dec. 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Rick Hicks
Friday, Dec. 13, 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Loren Janis Johnson
Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m. to noon: Members of The River Rogues
Monday, Dec. 16, 5:30-6:30 p.m.: The Frank Eimer Band
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Two Banjos
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Steel Doin’ It
Thursday, Dec. 19, 5:30-6:30 p.m.: The Heritage Hill String Quartet
Friday, Dec. 20, 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Christmas Carol Sing with pianist Becca Beebe and violinist and violist Jennifer Butcher
Saturday, Dec. 21, 11a.m. to noon: Huyge/Beavan/Schock/Davis
Monday, Dec. 23, 5:30-6:30 p.m.: The Salvation Army Band
The Salvation Army has been active in Grand Haven since 1922. Its facility is at 310 N. DeSpelder St.
