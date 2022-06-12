Marty Miller

Contemporary Christian artist Marty Miller will sing and lead a special outdoor worship service at the Grand Haven Gospel Chapel on June 26.

It will begin at 11 a.m. on the church grounds at 1805 Waverly Ave.

