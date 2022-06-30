More than 30 of Grand Haven High School’s orchestra students recently returned from a nearly two-week visit to Austria.
Along the way, they visited some of the most historic spots in Vienna, Salzburg and Prague, and had a chance to perform in some of the same venues as the legendary composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
The school’s orchestra director, Melissa Meyer, said she first took a group overseas in 2013, and that trip also included a stop in New York City and a performance at the famed Carnegie Hall.
“Because we did New York first, we only had six days over there (Europe), so we decided to go back and pay a little more attention to the culture and the history,” she said. “We wanted to be culturally immersed and see everything those cities have to offer.”
Meyer said planning for the trip was stressful, especially trying to figure out all the COVID-19 restrictions, as well as how the war in Ukraine might affect their travel. In a stroke of luck, just a few days before their departure, all COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.
“After a year of going through having to do all this testing to get into Europe and back into the U.S., what kind of masks we’re going to have to get, everyone had to be vaccinated due to restrictions there to everyone being lifted,” she said. “It was just amazing.”
Each city visited had its highlights, Meyer said.
In Salzburg, the group got to see where Mozart lived, and where he got his start as a musician and a composer. They also toured the outskirts, in the Alps, and took a “Sound of Music” tour to see where that musical was set.
The orchestra performed in an outdoor pavilion, overlooking the mountains and next to a scenic lake, and people would ride their bikes up to stop and listen.
Vienna is a city of 2 million people. It serves as the capital of Austria, so many of the country’s royalty resides there.
In Prague, the group performed in an out-of-the way chapel. They had a hard time getting anyone to come inside to watch the performance, so Meyer sent a few members of the school’s GOTAK fiddling club to play some Irish tunes in the street.
“Parents were handing out fliers, but people were just passing them by, disregarding them,” Meyer said. “So they asked if some of the GOTAK students would go out and play. They started playing, and that brought in an audience.”
