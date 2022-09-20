GRAND HAVEN TWP. — The Buccaneer marching band will host its 15th annual Grand Haven Marching Band Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 5:30-9 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium.
Eleven area high school marching bands will be performing at the event and competing against each other in four classes. Bands will be judged based on music and visual performance, and one Grand Champion will be awarded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.