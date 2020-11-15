HOLLAND — “A Virtually Celtic Christmas” concert is coming to the Holland Civic Center Place on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m.
Purchasing a ticket for the concert will provide access to a holiday show performed by some of Ireland’s most talented artists. In addition, each purchase will lend support to a pair of local groups – the Ottawa Area Schools Doing More Together initiative, a unique partnership program among schools, employers and community organizations throughout the region with a shared goal of preparing students for their future; and the Holland Civic Center Place.
