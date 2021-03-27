Local radio personality Jesse Bruce was awarded a pair of “Best of Category” awards at the Michigan Association of Broadcasters’ annual Broadcast Excellence Awards.
Bruce was honored for his work on WMPA (93.1 FM) for both “In the Basement with Jesse Bruce,” which airs Monday through Friday, 3-7 p.m.; and his special series, “Jesse Bruce After Dark.”
