Spring Lake High School’s marching band earned Grand Champion status at both the Grand Haven and Grandville invitationals this fall.
The Lakers also competed at Allendale and East Kentwood. They earned Class B caption awards for best music, marching and percussion, and took second place in class B at Allendale; and placed first in Class B at East Kentwood, with caption awards for best marching and percussion.
