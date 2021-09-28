HOLLAND — A vocal music teacher at West Ottawa’s Macatawa Bay Middle School has been awarded this year’s Calvin Langejans Excellence in Music Education Award from the Holland Chorale.
This year’s award was presented to Carrie Ledet, who has taught in the West Ottawa district for 21 years. The Grand Haven resident currently conducts the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade choir, and eighth-grade honors choir, and co-teaches sixth-grade beginning band.
