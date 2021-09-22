SPRING LAKE — Lloyd’s Bayou Baldwin House Senior Living of Spring Lake is hosting Michael Carluccio, know as “The Man of A Thousand Voices," for a night of musical memories.
The free outdoor concert is open to Baldwin House residents along with the general public. Carluccio’s tributes include the voices of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett, Elvis Presley and many more legends.
