The Community Artist Series Committee of First Presbyterian Church of Grand Haven will host a spine-tingling organ concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, in the church sanctuary, 508 Franklin Ave.
Musical Artists from West Michigan will present a frighteningly delightful program of music for families. The program will include J.S. Bach's famous "Toccata and Fugue in D Minor," as well as other spine-chilling pieces. Classical and popular hits will be featured. There will also be a “name that tune”-style music trivia contest.
