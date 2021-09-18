Rob Hlebinsky will be performing a Disney-themed organ concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at First Presbyterian Church in Grand Haven.
This organ recital, “Disney Doubles,” will feature pairs of songs from (mostly) Disney movies like “Hercules” and “Frozen 2,” with guest appearances by Maddie Lambert and Maryanne Beery. Feel free to come dressed as your favorite Disney character.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.