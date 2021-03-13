MUSKEGON — Known as America’s foremost Latin Jazz ensemble, the Mambo Kings will take center stage at the Frauenthal in collaboration with Scott Speck and the West Michigan Symphony. The virtual concert premiere will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 19.
Mambo Kings have earned a national reputation for their explosive blend of Afro Cuban rhythms and jazz improv. The quintet includes pianist/director Richard Delaney, percussionist Freddy Colón, sax player John Viavattine, bassist Hector Diaz, and percussionist Tony Padilla.
