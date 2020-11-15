MUSKEGON — Local musicians and vocalists are encouraged to participate in Muskegon Community College’s Virtual Music Gift, an online celebration that will replace the college’s traditional holiday concert at the Frauenthal Center.
“Whether you sing, play an instrument, or neither, you can be a part of this exciting endeavor,” said Daniel Meyers, director of music for the college.
