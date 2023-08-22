Money Soup

The band Money Soup captured first place in the Kiwanis music competition.

 Courtesy photo / Victoria Stark

The band Money Soup took home the top prize at the Tri-Cities Kiwanis Youth & Young Adult Music Competition.

Second place went to Aidan Rockwell; Gibson Knights placed third, and Tyler Gitchel was an honorable mention.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.