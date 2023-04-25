GRAND RAPIDS — Morgan Wallen has postponed his Grand Rapids concert scheduled for Thursday, April 27 at Van Andel Arena, as he’s been put on doctor-ordered vocal rest.
The concert is now scheduled for Tuesday, June 27.
This postponement comes after Wallen lost his voice just before he was set to take the stage this Sunday night at the University of Mississippi’s Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
All tickets for the rescheduled Grand Rapids concert will be honored for the new date in June. Those who can’t attend can seek a refund where they purchased their tickets.
Wallen is also scheduled to perform two stadium concerts in Michigan. He will be at Ford Field in Detroit on June 29-30.
