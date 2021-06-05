Worship on the Waterfront

Worship on the Waterfront has moved to Holland after more than 70 years in Grand Haven. The summertime Christian concert series is being replaced by Praise by the Pier, which begins June 13.

 Tribune file photo

While Worship on the Waterfront (W.O.W.) lives, it won’t be in Grand Haven.

The event, which was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, is moving to the Beechwood Church in Holland. The summer concert series dates back to 1949 in Grand Haven.

