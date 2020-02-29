Some of Garth Brooks’ fans saw the singer donning Barry Sanders jersey and assumed it meant “Sanders ’20,” and that the country music star was endorsing Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
Garth Brooks unintentionally upset a number of his fans who happen to be supporters of President Donald Trump.
Following a concert at Detroit’s Ford Field last weekend in front of more than 70,000 fans, the country music star jumped on Instagram to thank everyone for coming out to the show. The photo shows Brooks adorned with a No. 20 jersey to honor Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, who played his entire 10-year career for the Detroit Lions. Brooks has been a fan of Sanders dating back to his days as a stand-out at Oklahoma State University, which happens to be the singer’s alma mater.
