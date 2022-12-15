For the 11th year, and after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns, The Salvation Army’s concert series, “For Love of the Sally,” returns to the D&W store in Grand Haven.
Concerts raise funds to support the efforts of The Salvation Army in the Tri-Cities area. Musical performers volunteer their time and talents for the concert series, which kicked off Dec. 10 and continues through Dec. 24.
Upcoming concerts include:
Today, Dec. 15, 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Rick Hicks
Muskegon blues guitarist Rick Hicks has performed, recorded and traveled to Italy with Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist Betty Joplin. Hicks will be playing solo, but his own Rick Hicks Band has been the opening act for Spyra Gyra, Gladys Knight, Bobby Blue Bland, the Gap Band, James Brown, Kool & the Gang, The Spinners, Frankie Beverly & Maze, the Isley Brothers, and even rapper LL Cool J.
Friday, Dec. 16, 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Elvy Mobley and Coots
This quintet specializes both in smooth, danceable jazz and straight-ahead bop, and is composed of Ferrysburg vocalist Elvy Mobley, Grand Haven trumpeter/flugelhornist David Schock, and Grand Rapids musicians pianist Bill Huyge, bassist Charles Johnson and drummer Tom Davis.
Saturday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m. to noon – Members of The River Rogues
The River Rogues is a Grand Rapids-based Dixieland group. Members include Jim Everhart, piano; Dave Kadwell, banjo; Paul Keen, tuba; Tom Davis, percussion; Ken Huisman, clarinet, saxes and cornet; David Schock, cornet; and Dave Wells, trombone.
Monday, Dec. 19, 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Guitarist and vocalist Lou Zolaga
Zolga will perform traditional Christmas songs.
Tuesday, Dec. 20, 5:30-6:30 p.m. – The Heritage Hill String Quartet
The group performs throughout West Michigan. Members for this performance include Natalie Hockamier, violin; Ryan Pott, violin; Jennifer Butcher, viola; and Lee Copenhaver, cello.
Wednesday, Dec. 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Harpist Vivienne McCarthy
McCarthy will fill the first half of the concert. The 13-year-old is a seasoned performer. The second half of the concert will feature bassist Henk Ottens and pianist Becca Beebe.
Thursday, Dec. 22, 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Jay Round
Hammered dulcimer virtuoso Jay Round will share his long history of roots music. Round has performed around the world as a dulcimerist and bassist, including touring with Grandpa Jones. He was also the opening act for several Nashville stars including Hank Snow, Ernest Tubb, Crystal Gayle, Little Jimmy Dickens and Dotty West throughout the United States and Canada. In 1984-85, the U.S. Department of Defense hired Round to join the Trans-Mason-Dixon Interplanetary Pickers for an extended concert tour of military sites throughout Asia, northern Africa and Europe.
Friday, Dec. 20, 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Christmas Carol Sing with pianist Becca Beebe
Beebe has been performing music at D&W during the Christmas season for the past 15 or more years and helped to start the series.
Saturday, Dec. 24, 11 a.m. to noon – Pianist Paul Hebert
Hebert and flugelhorninst trumpeter David Schock play calm jazz and Christmas favorites for weary shoppers.
